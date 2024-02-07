The draft Guaranteed Minimum Pensions Increase Order 2024 has been laid before Parliament, specifying 3 per cent as the amount by which GMPs attributable to earnings factors for the tax years 1988-89 to 1996-97 are to be increased from April 6, 2024. The percentage specified in the Order is the lower of the actual percentage increase in price inflation in the period under review and 3 per cent.

