UK:
Draft GMP Increase Order Published
07 February 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The draft Guaranteed Minimum Pensions Increase Order 2024 has
been laid before Parliament, specifying 3 per cent as the amount by
which GMPs attributable to earnings factors for the tax years
1988-89 to 1996-97 are to be increased from April 6, 2024. The
percentage specified in the Order is the lower of the actual
percentage increase in price inflation in the period under review
and 3 per cent.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Employment Update - January 2024
Travers Smith LLP
The UK Government has announced far-reaching changes to the UK's immigration system as part of a five-point plan to reduce net migration.
HR Trends 2024: What To Look Out For
Gerald Edelman
Our HR Partner Mentor have shared some insight into some key trends that may have impacted your business this year and is likely to continue into 2024.