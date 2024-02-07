The Pensions Dashboards Programme has published a blog in which it confirms its continued collaboration with DWP, regulators and industry across a range of areas to deliver dashboards.

The group has been working closely with organisations which have volunteered to help prepare for connection and build a direct route to connect to the dashboards ecosystem, ensuring connection is made as smooth as possible for the wider industry. The blog also states that the group will launch a user testing and planning group this year to help plan and co-ordinate user testing activity, with assistance from industry bodies that will inform when dashboards may become publicly available. It concludes by saying that a connection working group for potential dashboard providers will be set up this year, once FCA rules have been finalised.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.