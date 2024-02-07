On January 25, 2024, HMRC published the latest edition of its Pension schemes newsletter. This issue includes several Q&As clarifying issues relating to the abolition of the lifetime allowance.

It also states that HMRC is in the process of organising further LTA working groups for which invitations will be issued as soon as possible. These working groups are currently planned for:

Thursday February 8, 2024 (transitional arrangements).

Wednesday February 14, 2024 (reporting requirements).

Further monthly newsletters and specific fortnightly LTA guidance is also planned.

