What pensions law changes and proposals do employers and trustees need to respond to and look out for?

The Action Plan Q2 2024 is a summary of changes and proposals in UK pensions law and regulation over the last quarter, which employers and trustees need to respond to now or in the coming months. It also includes details of things to look out for.

Topics addressed in this edition include:

The removal of the lifetime allowance from 6 April 2024.

The Pensions Regulator's general code.

The Pensions Regulator's updated cyber security guidance.

An important decision on recoupment of past overpayments and the Pensions Ombudsman's response to it.

New questions in the scheme return.

Action needed to prepare for pensions dashboards.

Pension increases.

New guidance notes on employer distress and insolvency.

