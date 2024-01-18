UK:
Pensions Dashboards Update
18 January 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On January 1, 2024, commencement regulations brought the
Pensions Dashboards (Prohibition of Indemnification) Act 2023 into
force.
The Act prevents trustees from being reimbursed out of scheme
assets where penalties are imposed under pensions dashboards
legislation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
