UK:
PASA Publishes "Connection Ready" Guidance For Pensions Dashboards
27 December 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
The Pensions Administration Standards Association has published
the first release in its new series of guidance defining what it means for a scheme
to be "connection ready" for pensions dashboards.
The guidance is available alongside a "Call to Action"
for schemes and providers outlining the top five actions schemes
need to act on now with regard to dashboards connection readiness.
The new guidance is designed to show the practical activities
schemes and providers need to complete and includes a draft plan
showing how a single scheme can achieve connection readiness.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
