The Pensions Administration Standards Association has published the first release in its new series of guidance defining what it means for a scheme to be "connection ready" for pensions dashboards.

The guidance is available alongside a "Call to Action" for schemes and providers outlining the top five actions schemes need to act on now with regard to dashboards connection readiness. The new guidance is designed to show the practical activities schemes and providers need to complete and includes a draft plan showing how a single scheme can achieve connection readiness.

