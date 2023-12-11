DB and hybrid scheme returns

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published additional information and resources to help prepare for completion of DB and hybrid scheme returns in 2024. The return will be in one part (in the previous scheme return for completion in early 2023, additional questions were issued using a separate online form) and will include new questions requesting information about fiduciary managers and investment consultancy providers. TPR will issue return notices from the end of January and they must be submitted using the online Exchange system by 31 March 2024.

WTW comment

With effect from 1 October 2022, TPR took over responsibility for monitoring compliance with the requirements from the Competition and Markets Authority regarding fiduciary manager tenders and setting/reviewing objectives for investment consultancies. As such, we had expected new questions to be included in the 2023 scheme return but, in December 2022, TPR advised that they were instead planning to run a separate exercise. We welcome TPR's announcement that it will instead incorporate the questions into the scheme return – and, indeed, that there will be no separate forms to complete for this year.



In November 2023, the Government responded to the Work and Pensions Committee report into Defined Benefit pensions with Liability Driven Investments. It stated that TPR would be introducing new questions to the scheme return to improve TPR's oversight of asset liquidity outside LDI mandates. It appears that these questions will be introduced in a later year. The intention is for TPR to have confidence that buffers can be replenished in a timely fashion in the event of severe market movements.

