Despite industry pleas for a delay, the UK Autumn Statement confirmed the removal of references to the LTA will proceed with effect from 6 April 2024.

The focus of the Chancellor's Autumn Statement was on economic growth, including a number of proposals related to the July 2023 Mansion House proposals; we cover those in a separate web page. As a further growth measure, the Chancellor announced a 2% cut in employee national insurance from 12% to 10% with effect from 6 January 2024.

In addition to those growth measures, the government:

Confirmed that the concept of the LTA would be removed from the pensions tax framework from 6 April 2024. WTW will continue to engage with the government and make the case, strongly, for a delay.

Published a policy paper covering the elements missing from the July 2023 consultation (reporting and disclosure, transition and international) and indicating where policy had changed since July.

Confirmed that the triple lock would be based on the 8.5% annual growth in earnings (the average over the three months to July 2023).

Our Pensions Briefing web page: Chancellor's Autumn Statement 22 November 2023 provides further analysis of these and other measures.

