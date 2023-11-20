UK:
Pensions (Extension Of Automatic Enrolment) Act 2023
20 November 2023
Walker Morris
When does it take effect?
Whilst the Act itself has been passed, no implementation date
has yet been set and the Government has stated that there will be
further consultation before implementing Regulations are
published.
What do we need to know?
- The intention of this Act is that eligible workers will be
auto-enrolled into a workplace pension at age 18 (currently the age
for auto-enrolment is 22).
- The Lower Earnings Limit for qualifying earnings will also be
removed so contributions will apply from the first £1 of
earnings.
What do we need to do to prepare?
- The Department for Work and Pensions has said it will launch a
Consultation on implementation in due course and this will inform
the detail of the changes.
- For now, keep this development on your radar and watch out for
further announcements.
