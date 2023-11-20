UK:
Clara Pensions Agrees UK's First Superfund Deal
20 November 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On November 6, 2023, the trustees of the £590m Sears
Retail Pension Scheme reached an agreement to enter into the
UK's first ever superfund transaction with Clara Pensions. A
superfund is an arrangement set up to consolidate DB schemes'
liabilities, in which the link to the sponsoring employer is
severed following transfer.
The deal, which has been cleared by the Regulator, will see
Clara make an additional £30m of ring-fenced funding to
support the 9,600-member scheme. The scheme's assets will be
used to generate returns to pay pensions, with the aim of securing
a full buy-out deal with an insurer within five to ten years.
This long-awaited first transaction is seen as significant for
both Clara and the pensions industry as a whole. It has the
potential to be the catalyst for transformative change in the
pensions industry, providing a "safe bridge" bringing the
insurance market into reach for more schemes and their members.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
No Such Thing As A Free Lunch…?
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
A large US Bank with operations in the UK (Bank) recently won a widely discussed case in the UK's Employment Tribunal after a senior analyst (Employee) sued the Bank...
A Guide To Employing Domestic Staff
Forsters
The maze of UK law requirements for new employers (including those employing domestic staff such as housekeepers, nannies and gardeners) can feel daunting to navigate.
Employment Law Briefing – October 2023
Gunnercooke
At the moment there is no statutory right to request a more predictable working pattern. However, the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023, which has just received Royal Assent...
£620,000 Compensation For Scaffolding Fall
Higgs LLP
Dave* suffered significant injuries to his right leg after falling off scaffolding whilst at work on a building site. He broke his thigh bone, kneecap, shin bone and foot.