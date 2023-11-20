UK:
No Pensions Bill In King's Speech
20 November 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Delivered on November 6, 2023, the King's Speech failed to
make any mention of pensions, although there had been suggestions
that a new Pensions Bill could build on the Mansion House reforms
announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt earlier this year.
This means there will be a long "to do" list for an
incoming Government after the next General Election. It seems that
pensions policy relating to ambition for DC schemes to increase
their investment in private equity, thus boosting the UK economy,
could remain in limbo or will potentially be delivered without
regulatory teeth.
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement will be delivered on
November 22, 2023, but without scheduled legislation, proposals to
speed up the consolidation of defined benefit schemes, boost
investment in more illiquid assets and enhance value for money in
DC schemes could face a frustrating delay.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
No Such Thing As A Free Lunch…?
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
A large US Bank with operations in the UK (Bank) recently won a widely discussed case in the UK's Employment Tribunal after a senior analyst (Employee) sued the Bank...
A Guide To Employing Domestic Staff
Forsters
The maze of UK law requirements for new employers (including those employing domestic staff such as housekeepers, nannies and gardeners) can feel daunting to navigate.
Employment Law Briefing – October 2023
Gunnercooke
At the moment there is no statutory right to request a more predictable working pattern. However, the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023, which has just received Royal Assent...
£620,000 Compensation For Scaffolding Fall
Higgs LLP
Dave* suffered significant injuries to his right leg after falling off scaffolding whilst at work on a building site. He broke his thigh bone, kneecap, shin bone and foot.