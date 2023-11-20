UK:
Pensions Dashboards Programme Publishes Latest Progress Update
20 November 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On November 2, 2023, the Pensions Dashboards Programme published
its eighth progress update report, which looks at the period since April
2023.
The report confirms that the PDP will be looking to engage with
the industry on dashboards connection guidance in autumn 2023, with
further engagement on the dashboards standards set to take place
over winter 2023/24.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
