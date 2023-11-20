On November 2, 2023, the Pensions Dashboards Programme published its eighth progress update report, which looks at the period since April 2023.

The report confirms that the PDP will be looking to engage with the industry on dashboards connection guidance in autumn 2023, with further engagement on the dashboards standards set to take place over winter 2023/24.

