In this webcast, we looked at the key retirement developments happening across Asia and described some of the actions companies will need to take in response.

self

Retirement market developments in Asia: Actions for employers

In this webcast, we looked at the key retirement developments happening across Asia and described some of the actions companies will need to take in response.

In our latest global retirement webcast (November 2023) aimed at pension managers and compensation and benefit managers with responsibility for the Asian region, we focused on three key markets with significant developments:

Changes to the defined contribution landscape in Hong Kong

Market developments in China

Government proposals for a National Pension Fund in Thailand

The session highlighted the actions companies will need to take in response to these latest market developments as well as noted developments in other Asian countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.