Retirement Market Developments In Asia: Actions For Employers (Video)
Retirement market developments in Asia: Actions for
employers
In our latest global retirement webcast (November 2023) aimed at
pension managers and compensation and benefit managers with
responsibility for the Asian region, we focused on three key
markets with significant developments:
- Changes to the defined contribution landscape in Hong Kong
- Market developments in China
- Government proposals for a National Pension Fund in
Thailand
The session highlighted the actions companies will need to take
in response to these latest market developments as well as noted
developments in other Asian countries.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
