This week, the Burges Salmon Pensions Team returned once again to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association Annual Conference in Manchester. Clive Pugh, Richard Pettit, Samantha Howell and Shannon Wright-Davies had a great time re-connecting with friends and colleagues from across the pensions industry and, as ever, making lots of news ones. We'll share some more detailed thoughts on the key talking points and takeaways from the conference next week. In the meantime, Shannon , who has recently joined the Burges Salmon Pensions Team in Edinburgh, reflects on her experience as a first-timer at the conference.

Over to you, Shannon!

Earlier this year, the Pensions and Lifetime Saving Association celebrated its 100th anniversary and I was delighted to be asked to attend its 2023 Annual Conference in Manchester.

As a newly qualified solicitor and a new member of the Burges Salmon Pensions Team, it was my first time at the Conference, and I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience. There was lots going on from the talks and educational sessions given by key players in the Pensions industry, to all the different stands hosted by organisations from across the sector with a wide range of interactive tools and insights. Being new to the Pensions industry, it was interesting to meet other individuals and professionals, learn about their role and how I, as a legal adviser, can support them and the members they act for.

This year the Burges Salmon stand was all about cybersecurity. Over the 3 days, we were on hand to discuss how trustees and scheme managers can reduce cyber risk for their pension scheme, including some practical hints, tips and measures should a cyber incident occur. It was lovely to see some new (and familiar) faces and share some of our cybersecurity knowledge through our "phishing" exercise.

It was a great event bringing together individuals from all corners of the Pensions industry to discuss the key issues of the day. We are already looking forward to next year!

{ It was a pleasure to see so many of you at Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association conference this week and connecting over pension scheme cyber security. If you are feeling overwhelmed in the face of cybercrime, please do contact our team who can provide legal support to help manage your pension scheme cyber risk https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7121133689949839361/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.