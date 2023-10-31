It's National Pension Tracing Day on Sunday 29 October this year. Since the campaign started in 2021 there have been some amazing stories – one person found pensions worth £80,000, another managed to retire seven years earlier than they'd planned.*

To help you on the journey to find old pensions there is a handy free checklist you can access here NPTD-Checklist-PS.pdf (nationalpensiontracingday.co.uk) with tips on reclaiming old pensions.

Review

Whether you find old pensions or not, it's good planning to review the resources you have for when you choose to reduce the days you work or retire completely. The checklist also has some tips on the useful information you should collate for the pensions you have.

Relax

If you would like some help with this, do get in touch.

Our financial planners can work with you to review the assets you have to help answer some of the big questions you may have:

are my pensions in the right place?

when can I retire?

do I have enough to retire now without fear of running out of money in the future?

*Source: Association of British Insurers, 2022.

