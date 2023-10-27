UK:
Bank Of England In Process Of Developing Pension Schemes Lending Tool
27 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
The Bank of England has begun the design process in a
"journey of 1000 miles" in developing a new lending tool
for non-bank financial institutions including pension schemes. This
is part of a plan announced in a recent speech to tackle systemic risks, such as those
seen in September 2022 in schemes using LDI funds. Although
resilience has improved over recent months in schemes using LDI,
the Bank's view is that "safeguarding financial stability
requires an effective public backstop". It intends to work
with schemes and the Regulator in development of the new lending
tool, although the project is seen as long-term.
