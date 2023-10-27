The Bank of England has begun the design process in a "journey of 1000 miles" in developing a new lending tool for non-bank financial institutions including pension schemes. This is part of a plan announced in a recent speech to tackle systemic risks, such as those seen in September 2022 in schemes using LDI funds. Although resilience has improved over recent months in schemes using LDI, the Bank's view is that "safeguarding financial stability requires an effective public backstop". It intends to work with schemes and the Regulator in development of the new lending tool, although the project is seen as long-term.

