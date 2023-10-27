UK:
Office For National Statistics Announces CPI Increase Of 6.7 Per Cent
27 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On October 18, 2023, the ONS announced that the Consumer Prices
Index had risen by 6.7 per cent in the 12 months to September 2023.
This is the figure by which SERPS and S2P should rise next
April.
Average weekly earnings have risen by 8.5 per cent. If the
triple lock continues to apply, the Basic State Pension and the
Single Tier State Pension should increase by 8.5 per cent, as it is
higher than the CPI figure and 2.5 per cent.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Neurodiversity, Autism And Work
Ius Laboris
Neurodiversity is a relatively new term, but increasing numbers of employers are seeking to plug their skills gap by developing a more neurodiverse workplace.
Discrimination: Gender Reassignment
L&E Global
Ms. Fischer, a transwoman, was an agency worker engaged as a bus driver by LUB. When her engagement was terminated after three months, she brought a claim of direct gender reassignment...
Can ChatGPT Answer My Employment Questions?
Withers LLP
I have recently heard a couple of common UK employment law myths being bandied around more often than usual and wanted to see if ChatGPT could provide some answers, or if the AI was actually the culprit.
Important Ruling: Holiday Pay
Lanyon Bowdler
The law relating to employee holidays in England and Wales is complex – but it has just become a little simpler, in favour of employees.