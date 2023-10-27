On October 18, 2023, the ONS announced that the Consumer Prices Index had risen by 6.7 per cent in the 12 months to September 2023. This is the figure by which SERPS and S2P should rise next April.

Average weekly earnings have risen by 8.5 per cent. If the triple lock continues to apply, the Basic State Pension and the Single Tier State Pension should increase by 8.5 per cent, as it is higher than the CPI figure and 2.5 per cent.

