On October 12, 2023, the PDP published an updating blog setting out some of the questions Chris Curry, the PDP principal, has fielded recently. Questions include:
- When will the guidance be published? No firm date was given but it is due to appear "in good time before connection begins".
- How will the PDP engage with industry? The PDP, DWP and regulators will engage with industry over the coming months on the staging timeline to be included in draft guidance before it is finalised.
- Are there any examples of how dashboards will look? The FCA has consulted on a proposed regulatory framework for dashboard services, including requirements on how dashboards will appear for users. They will be sharing updates soon. PDP has also consulted on draft design standards, which will set out the requirements for displaying pensions information. The PDP expects to engage with industry again before finalising.
For now, it seems it is a matter of "watch this space". Hopefully, guidance will be published soon as the deadline for all schemes to connect is set at October 31, 2026.
On October 4, 2023, the PMI published its Dashboards Industry Guide 2023, with general information on the current status of the dashboards regime.
On October 18, 2023, the Regulator published its most recent blog setting out a checklist of dashboards data tasks for schemes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.