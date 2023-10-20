On September 19, 2023, the DWP published its Independent Review of the Pensions Regulator as a non-departmental public body sponsored by the DWP. Led by Mary Starks, a former chief economist at the FCA, the report concludes that the Regulator is "broadly well-run and well-regarded", with a majority (71 per cent) of stakeholders surveyed in 2022 rating the Regulator's overall performance as "good" or "very good". It is recognised that the Regulator has performed well against a difficult backdrop of pensions industry changes, the uncertain global climate and general economic instability. Since the previous review in 2019, the report notes that all previous recommendations have since been implemented except one – that DWP should consider extending the rule-making powers of the Regulator.
The ambit of the review
The review focuses on four areas: governance, accountability, efficacy and efficiency and makes a total of 17 recommendations. There was also a requirement to identify five per cent in efficiency savings from 2022/23 budget levels. Both the DWP and the Regulator expect and plan for scheme consolidation to continue, meaning that in future the Regulator will be overseeing a smaller number of larger schemes, which will present different regulatory challenges.
Upcoming developments
The report examines the near future of each of the four pension sectors below. However, it was finalised prior to the Chancellor's Mansion House speech on July 10, 2023, so the measures then announced to boost saver outcomes and improve funding liquidity for high-growth companies were not considered.
- DB schemes - the Regulator is preparing for the launch of the new DB Funding Code from April 2024 when the revised funding regulations come into force. While superfunds are recognised as a future feature of the DB landscape, stakeholders had expressed frustration at the slow progress towards an enduring regime with only one DB superfund authorised to date. The DWP and the Regulator remain committed to reviewing the interim regime and aim to ensure the market develops in a controlled way.
- DC schemes - the DC value for money framework, once it is introduced, is designed to improve retirement outcomes and proposes new regulatory powers to enforce consolidation of consistently underperforming schemes. Meanwhile, underperforming schemes will be prompted to improve, wind up or consolidate.
- CDC schemes – having authorised the first CDC scheme in April 2023, the Regulator is working with DWP to develop the appropriate regulatory framework for unconnected multi-employer CDC schemes, CDC master trusts and CDC decumulation products which will increase the reach of such schemes.
- Auto-enrolment – having passed its 10-year anniversary in October 2022, more than 10.8m workers are enrolled in auto-enrolment arrangements, saving an additional £32.9bn in real terms compared with 2021. Future ambitions are to give lower earners access to auto-enrolment schemes and to enable 18-21 year olds to join from their first day in work. The Pensions (Extension of Automatic Enrolment) (No.2) Act 2023 grants the necessary enabling powers for these changes and it received Royal Assent on September 19, 2023. Further changes in the auto-enrolment framework, including a potential rise of the overall 8 per cent contribution rate, how to include gig economy and agency workers are to be considered in future.
The scope of the report's recommendations
The review considers the Regulator's scope, remit and discharge of its responsibilities and makes 17 recommendations underpinned by 3 main themes:
- Risk and growth - this follows the impact of the use of LDI by pension schemes in 2022 as well as "broader policy concerns" about productive finance.
- Compliance and enforcement - the Regulator has a "thoughtful approach to driving compliance by both employers and pension schemes", falling back on enforcement action only when necessary. Some stakeholders question the Regulator's appetite to punish wrongdoing.
- Digital transformation and value for money. Over time the Regulator has grown significantly to address the additional workload associated with the UK's exit from the EU and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the addition of new responsibilities. The Regulator should find ways to discharge existing functions more efficiently, "to avoid inexorable growth as its remit expands", including the use of digital transformation, in order to minimise the risk of "spending scarce budget badly".
No specific timeframe is given for achieving the objectives, but the report states that the majority could be implemented within the coming year. The principal recommendations are considered below.
|
Question
|
Recommendation
|
Should the Regulator be merged with the FCA?
|
Trust-based and contract-based pension arrangements are regulated by the Regulator and the FCA respectively. The report notes that during the gilts crisis in September 2022, the Regulator and FCA co-ordinated well in their communications and decision-making. No changes were recommended in terms of combining overall pensions regulation within a single body.
The Regulator works with HMRC on auto-enrolment compliance. Although a unified employment regulator was proposed by Government in 2018, and a single enforcement body to include supervision of employers' auto-enrolment duties was suggested by the Resolution Foundation in April 2023, this has not been progressed. The Regulator remains keen to explore the potential for sharing information on non-compliant employers with HMRC and other public bodies.
|
The Regulator remains a standalone entity for the time being, and the Regulator and FCA should continue to work collaboratively to mitigate any risks arising from the split regulatory framework. DWP and HMT should keep the separate regimes under review, in parallel with the evolution of pensions policy.
|
Should the Regulator's statutory objective to protect the PPF be retained?
|
The report examines the Regulator's efficacy in achieving its statutory objective to minimise calls on the PPF. Some stakeholders have questioned whether this aim remains appropriate given the PPF's current healthy financial standing, and there are concerns that it drives excessive risk aversion in the regulation of DB schemes. It seemed odd having created a system addressing the risk of scheme failure, to then have a statutory objective to avoid using it. Was the resultant degree of risk aversion in savers' best interests? The significant discount applied to PPF compensation payable to some savers was recognised as a further question but deemed beyond the scope of the review.
|
Following the implementation of the DB funding regulations, the Regulator should work jointly with the PPF to manage DB pension schemes unlikely to achieve buy-out in such a way to maximise benefit to savers.
|
What is the significance of pension funds for the wider financial stability of the economy?
|
Following the 2022 gilts market volatility and the examination of schemes' use of LDI, questions arose about how the Regulator fits into the financial stability regulatory framework, and whether it should be given a statutory duty to consider the impacts of the pensions sector on the wider financial system. The Work and Pensions Select Committee's findings in their recent inquiry on DB schemes' use of LDI were considered in depth. It was recognised that the events of Autumn 2022 demonstrated that neither the Regulator nor any other regulatory body had access to real-time information on pension fund assets and liabilities.
In March 2023, the Financial Policy Committee published its recommendations on LDI funds that the Regulator should specify minimum levels of resilience to ensure funds are resilient to a yield shock of 250 basis points, with funds maintaining levels above this to manage day-to-day volatility.
|
The Regulator works with HMT and DWP to determine how it should best interface with the Financial Policy Committee on financial stability. This should include consideration of whether the Regulator should have a formal objective in respect of financial stability as well as the powers to fulfil such a role effectively.
|
Should the Regulator have a future role in respect of economic growth and productive finance?
|
After examining the various regulators' roles in respect of economic growth, the report concludes that regulators' most important contribution is the provision of stable and predictable "rules of the game" to support investment and other business decisions. As for the issue of "productive finance" and the shift of net pension fund wealth out of UK equities over the past 2 decades, savers' interests should be paramount in pension fund asset allocation. Whether the pensions system drives allocations that are in members' best interests should be the Regulator's focus. Some trustees recognised that there is a "sweet spot" in terms of scheme risk, between allowing DB schemes to stay open with an attractive offer to new members and running the risk that the schemes make undeliverable commitments. They felt regulation had pushed schemes too far towards de-risking.
|
The Regulator to factor into its annual review of corporate strategy its role in monitoring asset allocations and the likelihood of delivering good long-term outcomes for savers.
|
Is there scope to extend the Regulator's remit to other players in the pensions supply chain?
|
The report's view of the current voluntary basis of the Regulator's engagement with three pension scheme administrators was that it is an unsatisfactory half-way house. Bearing in mind the recent ransomware attack on a major scheme administrator, the DWP should assess the case for bringing administrators into formal regulation.
As for the wider appointment of professional trustees, the report recognises there are currently insufficient numbers of professional trustees for an appointment to each scheme to be mandated. Consolidation of schemes over time would reduce this disparity but could also disincentivise those willing to qualify to the role. DWP and the Regulator should consider the desirable pension industry structure "end- game" and the trajectory for getting there, and they are undertaking further work on trustee capability.
Other professionals in the pensions supply chain such as accountants, financial advisers and actuaries are overseen by their respective professional bodies.
|
The Regulator to monitor the evolution of the pensions supply chain and flag any concerns about regulatory gaps to DWP.
|
Should the Regulator have specific rule-making powers?
|
The 2019 review recommended that DWP consider giving the Regulator powers to make rules in specific circumstances, particularly in relation to information-gathering. This was not fully considered due to competing pressures from Brexit and the pandemic, and thus is revisited in the 2023 review.
There are recognised drawbacks in having powers largely reserved to DWP and dependent on primary legislation. Lack of legislative time creates resource-planning challenges and changes are often signalled then significantly delayed. While core pensions policy should sit with the DWP the report says that day-to-day regulation should be delegated to the Regulator, for example in relation to information-gathering, within constraints. This would give the Regulator greater agility.
|
DWP to consider delegating day-to-day regulatory powers to the Regulator and the two bodies should jointly produce an options paper analysing the areas of rule-making that could be delegated.
|
Is the Regulator too reluctant to use its enforcement powers?
|
The Regulator's appetite to use its toughest sanctions available under its "anti-avoidance powers" (contribution notices and financial support directions) was examined. The Regulator had cited FSDs as particularly cumbersome to use. The report concluded that the Regulator was right to focus on "co-operative regulation" rather than enforcement to drive up standards. However, the full suite of powers should be used when necessary, as a perception of reluctance was damaging.
|
The Regulator to review its enforcement approach and DWP to consider the case for simplifying the FSD regime.
|
Are there compliance issues relating to auto-enrolment?
|
Overall, the Regulator has set and monitored high targets for auto-enrolment compliance, resulting in 99 per cent of workers working for compliant employers. The Regulator is found to be effective in protecting almost all workers and ensuring the great majority of employers meet their obligations.
|
The Regulator to consider whether there are cost effective options to increase incentives among smaller and financially weaker employers, and to secure contributions early from those in financial difficulty.
|
How should the Regulator take forward scheme consolidation?
|
Policy initiatives are underway to drive consolidation, with the ultimate goal being a less fragmented and more professional pensions sector. The Regulator will need to oversee a "long tail" of small schemes (5,000 DB and over 25,000 DC schemes) for the foreseeable future. A different supervisory approach will be needed for the largest schemes which may be professionally run but which have potential to cause harm on a much bigger scale.
|
The Regulator to develop a strategy driving consolidation among smaller, sub-scale schemes at the risk of being badly run, and also sets out its supervisory offer to the larger, sophisticated schemes. It should include consideration of any new powers it might need to achieve this, and any additional capabilities it needs to invest in.
|
What are the Regulator's plans for digital transformation?
|
The Regulator has stated its ambition to be data-driven and digitally enabled. This includes use of data to give a more detailed picture of activity in the sector, to better identify risks and more automation of manual processes to reduce costs.
|
The Regulator to develop a clear strategy for digital transformation in terms of both invest-to-save and invest-to-improve measures. The best of in-house skills and external contracting should be employed to minimise costs and develop internal capability.
Comment
There is clearly a great deal for the Regulator to consider over the coming years as substantial shifts in the UK pensions sector get underway. General transitioning in the pensions sphere from a DB to a largely DC environment and the exploration of new models such as superfunds and CDC schemes will ensure strategic and operational challenges for the Regulator.
The Regulator has grown significantly in recent years as its responsibilities have expanded. Digital transformation should assist the Regulator in maintaining and improving efficiency, as long as it manages the metamorphosis in a way that provides value for money.
The review of the Regulator is generally positive, describing it as well-run and well-regarded, and having a strong relationship with DWP. It will be interesting to see how the report's recommendations are received and acted upon, particularly the proposal for the Regulator to have certain delegated rule-making powers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.