A toolkit has been developed by Quietroom and a consortium of the UK's largest defined benefit pension schemes to help pension schemes members better understand Guaranteed Minimum Pensions (GMP) and GMP equalisation.
The toolkit provides accessible suggested wording as a springboard for schemes to communicate with members on GMP equalisation.
The toolkit can be downloaded free of charge at www.gmpeasy.co.uk .
