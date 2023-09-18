The Labour party has announced that Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, has been appointed as the new Shadow Pensions Minister following the Shadow Cabinet reshuffle.

Ms Furniss takes over the role from MP for Reading East Matt Rodda and will be working alongside the new Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, who was appointed last week.

