New Shadow Pensions Minister Appointed
18 September 2023
The Labour party has announced that Gill Furniss, MP for
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, has been appointed as the
new Shadow Pensions Minister following the Shadow Cabinet
reshuffle.
Ms Furniss takes over the role from MP for Reading East Matt
Rodda and will be working alongside the new Shadow Work and
Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, who was appointed last week.
