Autumn Statement To Be November 22, 2023
18 September 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
On September 5, 2023, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy
Hunt, announced that he will present the 2023 Autumn Statement to
Parliament on Wednesday November 22, 2023. HM Treasury also
confirmed that the Autumn Statement will be accompanied by an
Office for Budget Responsibility forecast.
The announcement gives no indication on any new tax-related
measures or further detail on previously announced measures.
