On September 5, 2023, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, announced that he will present the 2023 Autumn Statement to Parliament on Wednesday November 22, 2023. HM Treasury also confirmed that the Autumn Statement will be accompanied by an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast.

The announcement gives no indication on any new tax-related measures or further detail on previously announced measures.

