This month's update covers the following:
- We look at recent updates in major cities across Mainland China, including changes in contribution bases for social insurance and housing fund in Beijing, extrajudicial commentary on specific employment issues in Shanghai and the implementation rules on the application of employment contract law in Tianjin. Click here to see how this may impact your operations.
- In Singapore, the Government accepted the final recommendations issued by the Tripartite Committee on the forthcoming workplace fairness legislation and is looking to implement them in 2024. Click here to find out more.
- In a recent District Court decision in Hong Kong, refusal to renew an employment contract on the grounds of redundancy and to pay a yearly bonus to a pregnant employee was held as sex discrimination. Click here for a summary of the case.
- Our Compliance Check this month looks at key immigration, employment and social security concerns in navigating international secondments into Indonesia. Click here to make sure that your company is compliant. Our Asia comparative article this month continues to compare candidates' right not to be subject to automated data processing and profiling in recruitment, across Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. Click here to compare the rules.
