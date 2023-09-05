Issues affecting all schemes

Climate scenario analysis - blog post

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published a https://blog.thepensionsregulator.gov.uk/2023/08/29/how-trustees-can-help-make-climate-scenario-analysis-decision-useful/ blog post on how trustees can make climate scenario analysis "decision-useful". The post looks at some of the problems that have been identified in relation to the climate scenario analysis being conducted by trustees and sets out steps that trustees should take to improve their scenario analysis.

Action

Trustees of schemes that are subject to the climate change governance and reporting requirements (i.e. schemes with £1 billion+ of assets) should review the blog post and factor TPR's comments into their next climate scenario analysis.

Pensions dashboards - connection deferral

The government has updated its https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/pensions-dashboards-guidance-on-deferred-connection guidance on deferral of connection to the dashboards ecosystem to reflect the recent changes made to the statutory framework for dashboards, in particular the introduction of a single connection deadline of 31 October 2026.

Action

No action required.

Equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) - blog post

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published a https://blog.thepensionsregulator.gov.uk/2023/08/01/how-trustees-can-improve-pension-industry-diversity-in-just-20-minutes/ blog post on EDI. The post:

Notes that TPR is committed to attracting diverse talent.

Explains how the results of TPR's recent diversity and inclusion survey will help TPR to understand the current position as regards EDI on trustee boards and to develop its approach and next steps for improving EDI.

Reiterates the benefits of improved EDI on trustee boards and reminds trustees of TPR's EDI guidance.

Action

No action required.

