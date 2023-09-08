The Pensions Ombudsman receives many complaints from members who have received incorrect pension information from their scheme, such as an incorrect benefit statement or incorrect retirement statement. On July 31, 2023, the Ombudsman published a factsheet explaining what members should do where they have been given the wrong information by their scheme.

The Ombudsman clarifies that usually, members will be entitled only to the correct benefits as set out in the scheme rules, even where a higher amount was mistakenly quoted.

The factsheet also sets out steps members can take in making a complaint when they realise that incorrect information has been provided. It also outlines how the Ombudsman undertakes its investigations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.