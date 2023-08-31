In this "Getting ready for pensions dashboards" series, we discuss what actions schemes need to take to prepare for pensions dashboards.

In this third part of the series Pensions partner Niamh Hamlyn talks to Robin Harries, a consultant at Quietroom, Pensions Partner David James and Pensions Associate Gaurav Srivastava about:

The advantages of being proactive in educating members about dashboards

When to talk to members about dashboards

Increasing awareness of pension scams

Originally published 19 May 2023

