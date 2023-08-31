UK:
Getting Ready For Pensions Dashboards: Communicating With Members Outside The Dashboards Ecosystem (Video)
31 August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this "Getting ready for pensions dashboards"
series, we discuss what actions schemes need to take to prepare for
pensions dashboards.
In this third part of the series Pensions partner Niamh Hamlyn talks to Robin Harries, a consultant at Quietroom,
Pensions Partner David James and Pensions Associate Gaurav Srivastava about:
- The advantages of being proactive in educating members about
dashboards
- When to talk to members about dashboards
- Increasing awareness of pension scams
Return to the Getting ready for pensions dashboards
homepage.
Originally published 19 May 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Mock Investigation 2023 (Video)
Travers Smith LLP
In May 2023, we hosted our inaugural Mock investigation event. Following a workplace investigation into allegations of bullying by a senior manager, the event considered...
Job Application By Phone – A Reasonable Adjustment?
Herrington Carmichael
The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) judgment in AECOM v Mr Mallon demonstrates the importance of employers considering all options for reasonable adjustments, including for job applicants.