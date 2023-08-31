In this "Getting ready for pensions dashboards" series (recorded in February 2023), we discuss what actions schemes need to take to prepare for pensions dashboards.

In this second part of the series Pensions partner Niamh Hamlyn talks to Chris Connelly, a member of PASA's Pensions Dashboards Working Group who represents PASA within the Pensions Dashboards Programme and is Chief Strategy Officer at Heywood Pension Technologies, Pensions Partner Susie Daykin and Technology & Commercial Transactions Partner James Longster about:

The importance of providing the right information to the right person

Whether dashboards could lead to increased risk of pension scams

Technology solutions that may help trustees manage risks they face

Originally published 19 May 2023

