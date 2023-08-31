In this "Getting ready for pensions dashboards" series (recorded in February 2023), we discuss what actions schemes need to take to prepare for pensions dashboards.

In this introduction to the series, Pensions partner Niamh Hamlyn talks to Chris Curry (Principal, Pensions Dashboards Programme) about his experience of the pensions dashboards project so far and his key priorities ahead of the public launch of pensions dashboards.

self

Originally published 19 May 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.