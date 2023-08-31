UK:
Getting Ready For Pensions Dashboards: Introduction To Pensions Dashboards (Video)
31 August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
In this "Getting ready for pensions
dashboards" series (recorded in February 2023), we discuss
what actions schemes need to take to prepare for pensions
dashboards.
In this introduction to the series, Pensions partner Niamh Hamlyn talks to Chris Curry (Principal, Pensions Dashboards
Programme) about his experience of the pensions dashboards project
so far and his key priorities ahead of the public launch of
pensions dashboards.
Originally published 19 May 2023
