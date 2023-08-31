In this "Getting ready for pensions dashboards" series (recorded in February 2023), we discuss what actions schemes need to take to prepare for pensions dashboards.

In this first part of the series, Pensions partner Niamh Hamlyn talks to Geraldine Brassett, a Senior Consultant at WTW and a member of PASA's Pensions Dashboards Working Group alongside Technology and Commercial Transactions Partner Richard Brown and Pensions Senior Counsel Chris Widdison about:

The key priorities for pension scheme trustees who are preparing for the arrival of dashboards

The steps schemes should be taking now to get their data ready

Key contractual terms trustees should consider when engaging with their administrators to deliver dashboards

Originally published 19 May 2023

