The Pensions Administration Standards Association Data Working Group has updated its guidance on dashboards data accuracy.

PASA notes that despite the dashboards reset, the Regulator strongly recommends schemes keep to the original connection timetable. In order to be ready, it is vital that schemes review their data and take the necessary action to ensure the key matching data is both present and accurate.

Accuracy testing and validation is a step further than typical data reviews, but PASA's guidance can help schemes navigate the process. The PASA Data Working Group continues to advocate for more to be done in managing pension scheme data and encourage schemes to efficiently include this richer set of data actions in their wider data review and improvement plans.

