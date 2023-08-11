Following approval by the House of Lords, on July 19, 2023, the Pensions Dashboards (Amendment) Regulations 2023 were made and come into force on August 9, 2023.

The Regulations will bring into force the changes on the Pensions Dashboards Programme reset, with the single connection deadline confirmed for October 31, 2026, for all relevant occupational pension schemes. This affects schemes with 100 or more relevant members at the scheme year end between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The FCA has made corresponding changes to the connection deadline for those pension providers it regulates.

