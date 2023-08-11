UK:
Finalised Dashboards Amending Regulations Confirm Single Connection Deadline
11 August 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
Following approval by the House of Lords, on July 19, 2023, the
Pensions Dashboards (Amendment) Regulations 2023 were made and come
into force on August 9, 2023.
The Regulations will bring into force the changes on the
Pensions Dashboards Programme reset, with the single connection
deadline confirmed for October 31, 2026, for all relevant
occupational pension schemes. This affects schemes with 100 or more
relevant members at the scheme year end between April 1, 2023, and
March 31, 2024.
The FCA has made corresponding changes to the connection
deadline for those pension providers it regulates.
