The Regulator TPR has published a blog in which Louise Davey, Director of Regulatory Policy, Analysis and Advice, explains how and why pension schemes should encourage member take-up of the Government's enhanced digital Midlife MOT.

Ms Davey calls on schemes to signpost Midlife MOTs to members via this link, especially those aged between 45 and 65, and suggests that schemes should fully integrate the resource into the support they already offer to their members.

The Regulator's and FCA's joint review of the pensions consumer journey sets out support for the Midlife MOT as pensions cannot be seen separately from levels of saving and debt, day-to-day household finances, and length of working life. The Regulator would like to see planning for the overall pensions journey start as early as possible and taking the Midlife MOT should be seen as an essential part of it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.