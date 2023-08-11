In the latest episode of OPEN Talks (our series of short podcasts focused on diversity, equity and inclusion), Louise Fernandes-Owen, Global PSL for the Employment & Benefits Group, interviews Pensions Partner, Jay Doraisamy, Employment Partner, Christopher Fisher and Pensions Professional Support Lawyer, Katherine Carter about the new Pensions Regulator's Guidance on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.
In March 2023, the Pensions Regulator published guidance for trustees and employers on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI); in this episode Louise, Jay, Katherine and Chris discuss the origins of the guidance, its key principles and suggested action points for trustees and employers. They also explore other regulator-issued EDI guidance, amongst other legal perspectives.
As a reminder, our Pensions team has produced a guide for trustees and employers, which sets out a series of trustee steps for the implementation of EDI in their scheme, the many employer-specific considerations, and how we can support trustees and employers in improving EDI in their scheme.
Listen to this episode here. If you would like to be notified of future OPEN Talks episodes, alongside the existing UK employment law podcast series, please contact us here.
Originally published by 10 August, 2023
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.