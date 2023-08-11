In the latest episode of OPEN Talks (our series of short podcasts focused on diversity, equity and inclusion), Louise Fernandes-Owen, Global PSL for the Employment & Benefits Group, interviews Pensions Partner, Jay Doraisamy, Employment Partner, Christopher Fisher and Pensions Professional Support Lawyer, Katherine Carter about the new Pensions Regulator's Guidance on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

In March 2023, the Pensions Regulator published guidance for trustees and employers on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI); in this episode Louise, Jay, Katherine and Chris discuss the origins of the guidance, its key principles and suggested action points for trustees and employers. They also explore other regulator-issued EDI guidance, amongst other legal perspectives.

As a reminder, our Pensions team has produced a guide for trustees and employers, which sets out a series of trustee steps for the implementation of EDI in their scheme, the many employer-specific considerations, and how we can support trustees and employers in improving EDI in their scheme.

Listen to this episode here. If you would like to be notified of future OPEN Talks episodes, alongside the existing UK employment law podcast series, please contact us here.