The Regulator is calling on all occupational pension scheme trustees to take part in its survey to build a clearer picture of trustee diversity.

All trustees of DC and DB schemes will be eligible to take part in the anonymous online survey, which will gather diversity and inclusion data about their scheme's board. The survey follows the Regulator's research showing that most DC pension schemes do not formally capture diversity data in relation to their trustees. The Regulator recognises that diversity and inclusion are important to good governance and decision-making, and thus in achieving good saver outcomes. It hopes its online survey will help to build a picture of trustees' diversity so that it can effectively measure progress in promoting high standards of diversity and inclusion. Around 97,000 trustees and public service pension scheme board members will be sent the survey via email later this month, after postal invitations were sent in June. The deadline for responses is August 4, 2023, with results expected to be released before the end of 2023.

