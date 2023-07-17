The Regulator has made changes to its Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) guidance to reflect Laura Trott's announcement that the PDP connection deadline would be moved to October 31, 2026, for all affected schemes. Affected schemes are those with 100 or more relevant members at the scheme year end between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and the Regulator's guidance now includes reference to these changes.

The PDP has published FAQs online in response to the updated connection deadline.

