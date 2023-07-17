UK:
Pensions Dashboards: Regulator Updates Its Initial Dashboards Guidance
17 July 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
The Regulator has made changes to its Pensions Dashboards
Programme (PDP) guidance to reflect Laura Trott's
announcement that the PDP connection deadline would be moved to
October 31, 2026, for all affected schemes. Affected schemes are
those with 100 or more relevant members at the scheme year end
between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and the Regulator's
guidance now includes reference to these changes.
The PDP has published FAQs online in response to the updated
connection deadline.
