The Regulator has published a blog post in which it stresses the importance of trustees and scheme managers working together to "progress dashboards quickly and efficiently".

The Regulator acknowledges that there is significant work involved in complying with pensions dashboards, and that a phased and well-planned approach to connection should be maintained so that savers can reap the benefits as soon as possible.

The DWP and the Regulator expect all trustees and scheme managers to get to grips with their member data and to plan ahead with third parties and ensure they can comply with their dashboard duties.

