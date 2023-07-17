UK:
PASA Publishes Update On Co-Ordinating AVC Information For Dashboards And Its Plans For 2023
17 July 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
The Pensions Administration Standards Association has set out
online information for three potential options for
co-ordinating AVC data for dashboards. These options will be part
of PASA's good practice guidance on value data, which was
published on June 8, 2023, and there is a link for schemes to sign
up to the webinar launch here.
PASA's Dashboards Working Group has also published a vlog update on its planned data publications
throughout 2023, including data for GMP conversion and data quality
for DC schemes.
