The Pensions Administration Standards Association has set out online information for three potential options for co-ordinating AVC data for dashboards. These options will be part of PASA's good practice guidance on value data, which was published on June 8, 2023, and there is a link for schemes to sign up to the webinar launch here.

PASA's Dashboards Working Group has also published a vlog update on its planned data publications throughout 2023, including data for GMP conversion and data quality for DC schemes.

