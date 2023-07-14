Pensions Minister Laura Trott has confirmed that the Government will consult on plans to extend auto-enrolment to lower earners and younger workers in the autumn.

The extension will be subject to Royal Assent being given to the Pensions (Extension of Automatic Enrolment) (No 2) Bill 2022/23 which seeks to abolish the lower earnings limit for auto-enrolment contributions and reduces the age for being automatically enrolled to 18.

