On June 19, 2023, the FCA published a new webpage on its Defined Benefit Advice Assessment Tool (DBAAT), incorporating rule changes that have come into force since October 1, 2020, and its non-Handbook guidance on advising on pension transfers.

The latest version includes a section on assessing abridged advice and contingent charging, and the FCA has updated the sections on information collection, suitability and disclosures to reflect the changes made in its policy statement on pension transfer advice (PS20/6).

The updated facility includes DBAAT explainer videos and FAQs.

The FCA launched the DBAAT in January 2021 to help firms and pension transfer specialists understand how it assesses the suitability of DB pension transfer and related investment advice and disclosures. It recommends that they use the tool to assess their own past advice on DB transfers, although this is not a requirement.

