The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association has published a guide for trustees on investment trusts in its Made Simple series. The guide explains the distinctive characteristics of these investment companies and answers the key questions trustees might have about such investment vehicles. It includes a Q&A section and a checklist of issues for trustees to consider in their decision on whether to use an investment trust for their scheme.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.