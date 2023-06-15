UK:
PLSA Publishes Investment Companies Guide For Trustees
15 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association has published a guide for trustees on investment trusts in its
Made Simple series. The guide explains the distinctive
characteristics of these investment companies and answers the key
questions trustees might have about such investment vehicles. It
includes a Q&A section and a checklist of issues for trustees
to consider in their decision on whether to use an investment trust
for their scheme.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Employment Law General Update – May 2023
Dixcart UK
This month's news provides an update on the effect of the Retained EU Law Bill and the scrapping of the sunset clause, a new smart regulation from the DBT, a report on the post-pandemic economic growth...
UK Shortage Occupation List 2023
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
When sponsoring a worker for a particular role, employers need to understand how to apply for a sponsor licence and that the worker is sponsored for a job in an eligible standard occupational classification (‘SOC')...
Employment Law Case Update – May 2023
Dixcart UK
This month's summary includes a look at the pools used for comparison in discrimination cases, considering all the options before dismissing for redundancy, taking a look at the special circumstances
Preparing For Family Friendly Workplaces
Herrington Carmichael
Several long-awaited pieces of legislation aimed at creating a more family friendly workplace received Royal Assent last week and once in force, these will extend the current period of redundancy protection for parents...
Managing Whistleblowing Reports
Norton Rose Fulbright
Dealing with whistleblowing incidents is complex, there are usually many moving parts and a regulatory backdrop to consider. They will never arise at the "right" time and they will often call for interactions...