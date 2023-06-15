UK:
Delegation Of Auto-Enrolment Responsibilities To Accountant Was No Reasonable Excuse For Employer's Compliance Failure
15 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In Finishing Touches Cheltenham Ltd v The Pensions
Regulator [2023], the First-tier Tribunal upheld the
Regulator's fixed penalty notice issued following an
employer's failure to declare compliance with its
auto-enrolment duties.
After reaching its staging date on April 6, 2022, the employer
had been due to submit its first declaration of compliance by
September 5, 2022, but missed the deadline. On September 14, 2022,
the Regulator issued a compliance notice, followed by a fixed
penalty notice of £400 on November 9, 2022.
The employer appealed on the grounds that it had delegated its
obligations to comply with the auto-enrolment requirements to an
accountant. The tribunal rejected the appeal, finding that this did
not relieve the employer of its auto-enrolment duties. Ultimately,
the requirement to meet the employer's pensions obligations was
its own responsibility. However, the tribunal did accept that if
the accountant had failed to adhere to its terms of engagement or
to comply with its professional obligations, the employer could
have a remedy against the accountant.
