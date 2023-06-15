In a speech delivered on May 23, 2023, Nausicaa Delfas, the chief executive of the Regulator, focussed on value for money (VFM), consolidation, trusteeship and governance and "at retirement" solutions.

Delfas noted that VFM is a priority for the Regulator and proposed that the industry should make "genuine changes" to prioritise value above low costs, which in turn would drive innovation in the interests of pension savers. She highlighted that investments in illiquid assets could play a role in delivering real value. A response to the joint consultation from the DWP, PPF and the Regulator on the proposed VFM framework should be published in the summer.

A second aspect of the challenge for pension savers is their vulnerability to scams, poor advice and loss of value when accessing their pension savings at retirement. Delfas confirmed that the Regulator is currently working with DWP to scope a set of reforms which will support savers to make good retirement decisions.

On consolidation, Delfas warned that the Regulator will challenge trustees of poorly performing schemes. They will be expected to wind up and put savers into better run schemes if they cannot meet the Regulator's expected standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.