Pensions Regulator Publishes Chief Executive's Speech On Delivering Value For UK Savers
15 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In a speech delivered on May 23, 2023, Nausicaa
Delfas, the chief executive of the Regulator, focussed on value for
money (VFM), consolidation, trusteeship and governance and "at
retirement" solutions.
Delfas noted that VFM is a priority for the Regulator and
proposed that the industry should make "genuine changes"
to prioritise value above low costs, which in turn would drive
innovation in the interests of pension savers. She highlighted that
investments in illiquid assets could play a role in delivering real
value. A response to the joint consultation from the DWP, PPF and
the Regulator on the proposed VFM framework should be published in
the summer.
A second aspect of the challenge for pension savers is their
vulnerability to scams, poor advice and loss of value when
accessing their pension savings at retirement. Delfas confirmed
that the Regulator is currently working with DWP to scope a set of
reforms which will support savers to make good retirement
decisions.
On consolidation, Delfas warned that the Regulator will
challenge trustees of poorly performing schemes. They will be
expected to wind up and put savers into better run schemes if they
cannot meet the Regulator's expected standards.
