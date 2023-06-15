UK:
What Next For The PPI's UK Pension Framework? (Podcast)
15 June 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
In the latest podcast from the Herbert Smith Freehills'
pensions team, Tim Smith, Professional Support
Consultant, is joined by Anna Brain, Research
Associate at the Pension Policy Institute (PPI) and Lead Researcher
on the UK Pensions Framework project. Among other things,
Tim and Anna discuss:
" what the PPI UK Framework is and how it is being used
within the industry;
" how the Framework is likely to be impacted by recent policy
developments;
" the work that is currently going on with the Framework and
what we can expect to hear about when the next report is published
in November 2023; and
" the key points the various political parties can learn from
the Framework as we look ahead to the next General Election.
The PPI is an expert organisation which undertakes rigorous
research from an independent, long-term perspective to help all
those interested to achieve a better, wider understanding of
retirement provision issues.
You can find out more about the PPI's UK Pension Framework
here: https://www.pensionspolicyinstitute.org.uk/the-uk-pensions-framework/
