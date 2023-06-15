In the latest podcast from the Herbert Smith Freehills' pensions team, Tim Smith, Professional Support Consultant, is joined by Anna Brain, Research Associate at the Pension Policy Institute (PPI) and Lead Researcher on the UK Pensions Framework project. Among other things, Tim and Anna discuss:

" what the PPI UK Framework is and how it is being used within the industry;

" how the Framework is likely to be impacted by recent policy developments;

" the work that is currently going on with the Framework and what we can expect to hear about when the next report is published in November 2023; and

" the key points the various political parties can learn from the Framework as we look ahead to the next General Election.

The PPI is an expert organisation which undertakes rigorous research from an independent, long-term perspective to help all those interested to achieve a better, wider understanding of retirement provision issues.

