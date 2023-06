The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has published its seventh progress update report, which looks at the period since October 2022, and areas of focus up to October 2023.

There is no further information on the timings of schemes' staging dates and the Pensions Minister is due to give an update to Parliament before the summer recess.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.