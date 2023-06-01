The DWP has issued a call for evidence regarding its triennial review of the alternative quality requirements for DB and hybrid schemes being used for auto-enrolment.

The alternative quality requirements are intended to provide a simpler mechanism for employers and their advisers to show that their DB or hybrid schemes meet the quality requirements for auto-enrolment pension provision, and the DWP must carry out a review every 3 years. The review also considers at the quality requirements for CDC schemes. It looks at how the simplifications and flexibilities work in practice, and whether any specific issues have arisen since the previous review.

The call for evidence closes on June 19, 2023.

