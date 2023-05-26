To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the UK there are plans to create a 'pensions
dashboard', which people can access to find out all their
pensions information, both state and private, in one place.
Michaela Berry, partner in our UK pensions firm, Sackers, explains
all about the plans.



