The Pensions Dashboards (Prohibition of Indemnification) Act 2023 received Royal Assent on May 2, 2023. The new Act resolves an oversight in the Pensions Act 2021 and makes it a criminal offence for trustees to reimburse themselves from scheme assets in respect of penalties imposed under the pensions dashboards regulations.

Trustees guilty of such offences may be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both.

