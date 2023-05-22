UK:
Pensions Dashboards (Prohibition Of Indemnification) Act 2023 Receives Royal Assent
22 May 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
The Pensions Dashboards (Prohibition of Indemnification) Act
2023 received Royal Assent on May 2, 2023. The new Act resolves an
oversight in the Pensions Act 2021 and makes it a criminal offence
for trustees to reimburse themselves from scheme assets in respect
of penalties imposed under the pensions dashboards regulations.
Trustees guilty of such offences may be subject to a fine,
imprisonment or both.
