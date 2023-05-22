ARTICLE

The Pensions Dashboards (Prohibition of Indemnification) Act 2023 received Royal Assent on May 2, 2023. The new Act resolves an oversight in the Pensions Act 2021 and makes it a criminal offence for trustees to reimburse themselves from scheme assets in respect of penalties imposed under the pensions dashboards regulations.

Trustees guilty of such offences may be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both.

