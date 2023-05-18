In the latest podcast from the Herbert Smith Freehills' pensions team, Mark Howard, Of Counsel, is joined by Claire Altman, Managing Director of Individual Retirement at Phoenix to discuss:

the challenges for retirement decision making;

retirement product design and advice for members; and

whether collective DC schemes might offer an alternative solution at retirement.

