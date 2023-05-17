The Regulator has published its new Corporate Plan for 2023 to 2024, setting out its key priorities for the year ahead. These include the Regulator's ongoing work with the FCA and DWP to develop a value for money framework. This aims to give those who make decisions on behalf of savers the tools enabling them to focus on delivering good pension outcomes, increasing transparency and driving-up standards. The plan also sets out how the Regulator is preparing for the launch of the new DB Funding Code in April 2024 which seeks to enhance the security of savers' outcomes in DB schemes. The Regulator will also lay foundations for a significant increase in addressing quality outcomes in DC schemes.

Our May 2023 pensions briefing will take a more detailed look at the Plan.

