The Pensions Administration Standards Association has published guidance designed to support schemes in developing a modern engagement strategy as part of a successful digital programme. The guidance covers the six areas which should be considered within any strategy: "creating an emotional connection", "creativity", "relevant and current", "inclusive and accessible", "make it easy", "continuing to measure and learn".

